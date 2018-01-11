Mayor announces job fair for former Sam's Club employees after location near Mall at Cortana closed

Sam’s Club near the Mall at Cortana has permanently closed, officials announced Thursday morning.

According to former Sam’s Club employees, officials called a meeting and announced the closure. Officials confirmed the store has closed as of Thursday and said the pharmacy at Sam’s Club will stay open until January 26 to allow customers to fill their prescriptions.

A spokeswoman with Walmart Corporate said the top priority is to make sure employees can be transferred to other Sam's Club and Walmart stores in the area.

On Monday, January 22, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced a job fair is planned for those employees that were let go from Sam's Club. The job fair will be held Tuesday, January 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn located at 9940 Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge. This job fair is not open to the public, but is only for former employees of the Sam's Club location near the Mall at Cortana.

There are reports of Sam's Club closures in several other states across the country.

The closures came on the same day that Walmart announced it was raising the starting pay and handing out bonuses to certain employees.

Later in the day, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) responded to the closing, saying their staff responded to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that was issued by Sam's Club Thursday.

Rapid Response offers placement services for workers affected by the closure. Services include help with job searching, resume writing, interview techniques, and access to training opportunities through American Job Centers. These services are available to all individuals laid off due to the closure.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement Friday morning:

My office was informed yesterday of the closure of Sam’s Club at 9598 Cortana Place. Sam's Club is closing 63 stores nationwide, attributing the decision to the need to better fulfill online orders, less population growth than expected in some markets, and too many competing locations. I reached out to Sam's Club and am committed to working closely with their team to develop and execute a transition strategy. Our goal is to ensure that all 176 displaced employees are either transferred to nearby Sam's Clubs or Walmarts or are assisted with job placement and/or training. I am also involved in a number of conversations regarding the revival of the property at Cortana Mall. It has great potential to be a catalyst for economic development in our parish. There are obviously many shifts taking place in the retail industry nationally, but we are fortunate that we continue to have a growing retail base here in Baton Rouge.

