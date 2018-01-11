4th immigrant teen in custody says US preventing abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) - A fourth pregnant immigrant teenager in federal custody is telling a judge that the Trump administration is preventing her from having an abortion.

In three earlier cases, the judge ordered the administration to allow immigrant teens to end their pregnancies.

The unidentified 17-year-old girl says in a court declaration filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington that she has been asking for an abortion for two weeks. She says she wants one as soon as possible.

The American Civil Liberties Union is representing the girl and also seeking an order that would apply to future cases.

It is not known where the teen is from or where she is being held. The ACLU describes her as "an unaccompanied minor," suggesting she was detained while trying to enter the U.S.

