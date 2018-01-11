Grand jury indicts man accused of killing woman while she was driving vehicle

A 23-year-old man from New Orleans will stand trial for the murder of a Baton Rouge woman.

Hendrick Tate was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, January 10 for second-degree murder. The case is assigned to Judge Trudy White.

Tate is accused of killing Andretta Selder-Fields, 38, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

According to investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Tate shot Selder-Fields while she was driving her vehicle. She then crashed her car on Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe Tate was a passenger in the vehicle, which was surmised by evidence that was collected at the scene and processed at the Louisiana State Police Crime lab.

Officials have not yet provided information regarding the nature of the relationship between Tate and Selder-Fields.

Tate was located and arrested on October 3, 2017. He's being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

Tate was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second degree murder.

Tate was also charged in an attempted murder case that happened back on August 4 on Gus Young Avenue. District Attorney Hillar Moore filed a bill against Tate for that charge. The case is assigned to Judge Beau Higginbotham

