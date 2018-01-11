CAUGHT: Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim at apartment complex

A man suspected of pistol-whipping someone and them robbing them at gunpoint at a Baton Rouge apartment complex has been arrested.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Timothy Elbert, 28, of Baton Rouge, was found by the Baton Rouge Police Department on Thursday.

Investigators said the incident happened at an apartment complex on North Harrells Ferry Road near Old Hammond Highway on Oct. 10, 2017.

They added Elbert walked up to a man in the parking lot holding a handgun and hit him in the head with the gun. Police said the victim was then forced into his own apartment at gunpoint.

According to reports, Elbert then took cash from the victim once they were in the apartment.

Elbert was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery, and aggravated kidnapping.

His bond is set at $160,000.

