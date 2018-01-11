France: Court can't agree on Muslims fired for beard length

By PHILIPPE SOTTO
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) - A French labor court was unable to agree Thursday whether four Muslim security guards were unfairly fired from their jobs at Orly airport after the 2015 Paris terror attacks for refusing orders to trim their beards.
The former guards sued the private company that had employed them, claiming they were victims of discrimination based on religion and physical appearance arising from the panic over the deadly attacks.
The labor court in Bobigny, on the outskirts of Paris, was expected to rule on the case Thursday. But the panel of four non-professional judges was unable to reach a majority position and sent the case to a professional judge who will issue a decision at a later date, Eric Moutet, a lawyer for the former guards, told The Associated Press.
The lawsuit is the first in France dealing with the rights of employees when it comes to facial hair. The four men, still wearing beards, were at court waiting to be informed of labor panel's written decision, but didn't comment on its inability to issue one.
The men have asked the court to order private security firm Securitas to pay them each 53,000 euros ($62,000) in damages and sanctions.
Securitas denied discriminating and said it was "perfectly legitimate" to require male staff to wear a "short, trimmed and neat beard" because of the security missions they perform and of the image they have to convey to the passengers they control.
During a hearing in September, Moutet said the company's instructions were overly vague and subjective because they didn't specify the length and shape of beards that would be acceptable.
The lawyer also said his clients had worn the same beards when Securitas hired them eight or nine years earlier. The guards first received orders to trim their beards just days after the November 13, 2015 attacks, Moutet said.
In its defense, Securitas argued that even as a private company, it has to perform a public service mission on behalf of the French state by ensuring the safety and security of airports.
The mission requires employees to "show neutrality" in application of the French principle of secularism, Securitas lawyer Benoit Dubessay said.
In a country known for its strict secularism, French courts have dealt with cases involving signs or garments that show religious affiliation, such as the wearing of the Islamic headscarf by women working in contact with the public.
----------
Catherine Gaschka contributed to the report
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six...More >>
An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six months.More >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsMore >>
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsMore >>
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumMore >>
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumMore >>
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."More >>
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."More >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>