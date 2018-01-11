Court overturns verdict against Luxembourg tax whistleblower - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Court overturns verdict against Luxembourg tax whistleblower

BRUSSELS (AP) - A Luxembourg court has overturned a verdict against a former accounting firm employee who leaked thousands of secret documents to a journalist investigating sweetheart tax deals the government granted to big foreign companies.

The Court of Cassation ruled Thursday that Antione Deltour should have been recognized as a whistleblower, a status that could afford him additional legal protection. It ordered judges to reconsider their verdict against him.

Former PricewaterhouseCoopers staffers Deltour and Raphael Halet were sentenced to suspended prison terms for stealing private documents. The court rejected Halet's appeal Thursday.

Journalist and co-defendant Edouard Perrin, who used the materials dubbed "LuxLeaks" for a series of exposes, was previously acquitted.

The three were regarded as heroes by many for exposing Luxembourg's willingness to award large tax breaks to leading multinational companies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

