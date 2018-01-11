LSU builds large first half lead on way to 75-54 win over Arkansas

Information provided by LSU Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - The LSU men's basketball team put on a show in Bud Walton Arena, limiting the Arkansas Razorbacks to 33 percent shooting from the field as it took a 75-54 win Wednesday night.

The win was LSU’s second-largest victory (tie) over Arkansas in 64-game series history (largest was 85-56 on 3/13/2003 SEC Tournament at the Louisiana Superdome).

It was also LSU’s seventh all-time win in Fayetteville; previous largest margin was 11 points in 2000 and 2004.

LSU improved to 78-0 since 1966-67 season when leading by 20+ points at halftime.

Aaron Epps led the Tigers in scoring with 13. He was one of four Tigers in double digits as Skylar Mays and Randy Onwuasor had 12 and Duop Reath had 11.

Epps also notched a double-double, his third of the year and sixth of his career, with 11 boards. Tremont Waters dished out eight of LSU's 18 dimes.

Click here for more