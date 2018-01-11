Huge flames tear through north Baton Rouge home

Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Baton Rouge just after midnight.

It happened on Jefferson Avenue, which is off Plank Road near I-110 and North 22nd Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported flames had spread through most of the home's attic when crews arrived at the scene.

Investigators said the home was vacant at the time of the fire, but neighbors told our crew at the scene that the homeowner was in the process of renovating.

Mark Miles with BRFD said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

