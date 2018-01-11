China criticizes US for blocking MoneyGram acquisition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China criticizes US for blocking MoneyGram acquisition

BEIJING (AP) - China's government has criticized the United States for using "so-called national security" as a reason to block a Chinese billionaire's acquisition of money transfer service MoneyGram.

A Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday e-commerce tycoon Jack Ma's proposed purchase was a "normal commercial investment." The deal was called off last week after failing to win approval from a U.S. government security panel.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, said, "we regret to note that normal commercial investment and mergers and acquisitions conducted by Chinese enterprises in the United States are once again hindered by so-called 'national security'."

Gao said Beijing has no objection to a "normal security review" but worries other governments use them as an excuse to set up barriers to unfairly stop unwanted activity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

    Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-01-11 05:41:41 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:21 AM EST2018-01-11 12:21:19 GMT
    Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.More >>
    Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.More >>

  • Toyota-Mazda plant: Alabama bids to become a major auto hub

    Toyota-Mazda plant: Alabama bids to become a major auto hub

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:10 PM EST2018-01-11 04:10:28 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:11 AM EST2018-01-11 12:11:09 GMT
    Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda.More >>
    Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda.More >>

  • Fallout from Louisiana teacher's arrest rages on

    Fallout from Louisiana teacher's arrest rages on

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-01-11 04:00:28 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:41 AM EST2018-01-11 11:41:21 GMT

    The local prosecutor said he won't pursue charges against the teacher, who was appalled by her treatment and grateful for support from students, parents and others

    More >>

    The local prosecutor said he won't pursue charges against the teacher, who was appalled by her treatment and grateful for support from students, parents and others

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly