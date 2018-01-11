Hyundai Motor invests in Southeast Asian ride-sharing Grab - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hyundai Motor invests in Southeast Asian ride-sharing Grab

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Hyundai Motor is joining hands with Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab to break into one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

The South Korean company said Thursday that is partnering with the Singapore-headquartered company to explore joint use of Hyundai's Ioniq electric cars, among others, to develop ride-hailing or other services.

Under the partnership with Hyundai, Grab has raised more than $2.5 billion in its latest round of fundraising, which also includes Didi Chuxing, Softbank and Toyota Tsusho.

Tech services companies and auto manufacturers are stepping up cooperation on self-driving, artificial intelligence and other new technologies that are reshaping the auto industry.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

    Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-01-11 05:41:41 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:21 AM EST2018-01-11 12:21:19 GMT
    Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.More >>
    Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.More >>

  • Toyota-Mazda plant: Alabama bids to become a major auto hub

    Toyota-Mazda plant: Alabama bids to become a major auto hub

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:10 PM EST2018-01-11 04:10:28 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:11 AM EST2018-01-11 12:11:09 GMT
    Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda.More >>
    Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda.More >>

  • Fallout from Louisiana teacher's arrest rages on

    Fallout from Louisiana teacher's arrest rages on

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-01-11 04:00:28 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:41 AM EST2018-01-11 11:41:21 GMT

    The local prosecutor said he won't pursue charges against the teacher, who was appalled by her treatment and grateful for support from students, parents and others

    More >>

    The local prosecutor said he won't pursue charges against the teacher, who was appalled by her treatment and grateful for support from students, parents and others

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly