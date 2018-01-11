Mother dies two days after going to hospital with flu

2017-18 flu season expected to be one of worst in years

The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season. (Source: Ching Family/WCVB/CNN)

NEEDHAM, MA (WCVB/CNN) – A Massachusetts mother died after developing severe pneumonia that spread so rapidly her body couldn't fight it, her family and friends say.

Jenny Ching and her entire family thought she was just battling a bad cold, but after going to the hospital last Wednesday, she died two days later.

"She had the flu, and she also developed a bacterial infection. It just was really severe and caused severe pneumonia, and her body just didn't react to the antibiotics,” her husband, Matt, said.

Matt Ching says his wife and two sons, ages 7 and 9, typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got the shot this season.

"One of my boys got sent home that day as well. We were up in pediatrics, and he had the flu as well. So, yeah, I take it more serious now,” Matt Ching said.

Jenny’s extended family includes the New Garden restaurant in Needham, MA, where she worked her entire adult life. She had a cough but still did the bartending on New Year’s Eve.

"She was so strong and so driven for the family. She refused to take a break,” restaurant owner Raymond So said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Ching family with expenses.

"The community's been unbelievable. The local school, our friends, just been so supportive. And without them, I don't know how I'd be able to help keep the boys going. The whole experience I kept on saying, ‘This is only a cold. This is only a flu,’” Matt Ching said.

