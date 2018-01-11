Doctor charged in radio host wife's slaying due in court

(Vernon Ogrodnek/The Press of Atlantic City via AP). In this May 25, 2016, photo, Kim Pack poses with a photo of her late mother, talk-show host April Kauffman, in Linwood, N.J. Pack's stepfather, Dr. James Kauffman, was charged in the murder of her mo...

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey doctor accused of running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang and hiring one of the members to kill his wife is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on murder and racketeering charges.

Atlantic County prosecutors say James Kauffman and four of the six other defendants will appear Thursday via video.

Prosecutors say the doctor sought to have radio host April Kauffman killed after she threatened to expose the ring while trying to force him to agree to a divorce. They say he asked a Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member to find someone to kill his wife, who was shot to death inside the couple's Linwood home in May 2012.

Kauffman has long maintained his innocence and denies any involvement in his wife's death.

