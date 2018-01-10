Two injured in wreck requiring extrication on Airline at Beechwo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Two injured in wreck requiring extrication on Airline at Beechwood

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Wreck requiring extrication at Airline and Beechwood (Source: WAFB) Wreck requiring extrication at Airline and Beechwood (Source: WAFB)
Two people were hurt in this wreck requiring extrication (Source: WAFB) Two people were hurt in this wreck requiring extrication (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Extrication was required in a wreck on Airline Highway near Beechwood Drive.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10. Emergency officials say extrication was required to remove the two people inside. Emergency officials say their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

