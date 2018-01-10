Two injured in wreck requiring extrication on Airline at Beechwood

Two people were hurt in this wreck requiring extrication (Source: WAFB)

Extrication was required in a wreck on Airline Highway near Beechwood Drive.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10. Emergency officials say extrication was required to remove the two people inside. Emergency officials say their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

This used to be a Mitsubishi. Airline now open SB, but big delays. We’re told several Good Samaritans stopped to help the two victims taken to the hospital @WAFB pic.twitter.com/AYIdCmPf0f — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) January 11, 2018

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

