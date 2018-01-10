Dense fog, rain expected Thursday

Clouds and pockets of mist and light rain will continue through the night from Wednesday into Thursday morning and once again, we can expect areas of dense fog for that morning commute on Thursday.

It will be a muggy start to the day with temperatures near 60° for the Red Stick and will climb into the low 70s for Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers will become more widespread on Thursday as we go from the morning into the afternoon, with rain likely from Thursday night into the predawn hours of Friday.

Fortunately, rain totals for most neighborhoods will be well under 1" and we do not anticipate any severe weather with the overnight cold front passage. Clouds will linger through much of Friday, with temperatures staying in the 40s for most WAFB communities.

Heading into the weekend, expect freezes for Saturday and Sunday mornings with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s even though both days will be sunny. What’s more, the forecast stays on the chilly side through the first half of next week.

