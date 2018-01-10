Teachers' unions hosting rally Thursday for teacher arrested at school board meeting

Several teachers' unions are holding a rally in Abbeville Thursday in support of middle school teacher, Deyshia Hargrave, who gained worldwide attention when she was arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting.

During the meeting, Hargrave questioned why Superintendent Jerome Puyau was receiving almost a $30,000 pay increase with his new contract that was approved by the school board that night.

The Louisiana Association of Educators and Vermilion Association of Educators will hos the rally for Hargrave at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 11 at Magdalen Square in Abbeville. The teachers' unions say the purpose of the rally is to raise support for Hargrave, as well as all educators and students in Louisiana.

LAE President Debbie Meaux and National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García released the following joint statement regarding the arrest of Ms. Hargrave.

As educators, students are at the center of everything we do and the voices of educators are essential to ensuring a great education for every child regardless of ZIP code. The arrest of middle school educator and LAE and NEA member Deyshia Hargrave is a chilling infringement on her rights but educators will not be silenced. We encourage all educators to wear black on Thursday, January 11th to stand in solidarity with Ms. Hargrave and the students of Vermilion Parish.

Hargrave issued a video statement on Wednesday afternoon about Monday night's incident. She implored others to not be afraid to speak out against what they believe is wrong and encouraged them to become involved in their communities.

