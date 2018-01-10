Ice cream bars recalled over possible Listeria concerns - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ice cream bars recalled over possible Listeria concerns

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall on multiple ice cream products (Source: FDA) Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall on multiple ice cream products (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(WALB) -

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.

The recall is in response to a possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is on several Winn-Dixie and Southern Home branded ice cream products.

The products affected were sold in 12-count packages.

These are the products and UPC codes for all of the  BI-LO and Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina: 

  • Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)
  • Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

These are the products and UPC for all Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi:

  • Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package)

In a press release from Southeastern Grocers, it states that despite the 'best by' date on the packaging, any of the previously listed products should be thrown away or returned to BI-LO, Harveys, Fresco y Más or Winn-Dixie stores for a full refund immediately.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly