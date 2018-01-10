Ice cream bars recalled over possible Listeria concerns

There have been two armed robberies on the LSU campus in the past two days. It is not yet clear if the cases are related. The LSU Police Department is investigating.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Baton Rouge just after midnight. It happened on Jefferson Avenue, which is off Plank Road near I-110 and North 22nd Street.More >>
A middle school English teacher from Abbeville, who gained worldwide attention earlier this week for being handcuffed after speaking out against a pay raise for the superintend at a school board meeting returned to the classroom Wednesday, according to Louisiana Association of Educators.More >>
Extrication was required in a wreck on Airline Highway near Beechwood Drive.More >>
Many people in the homeless community call the overpass on North Boulevard home, but if you've driven by that overpass recently, you might've noticed there aren't as many makeshift homes filling the lot. That's because the city is cleaning up.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday night confirmed to News 4 he had an extramarital affair, an admission a months-long News 4 investigation prompted.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>
A New York-based company with wide distribution to stores across the U.S. -- including Giant Eagle -- has issued a recall on ice cream bars that may contain a bacterium that can trigger fatal infections, according to TribLive.com.More >>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."More >>
A new and dangerous trend on social media is raising the concerns of doctors.More >>
Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.More >>
