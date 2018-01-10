Ice cream bars recalled over possible Listeria concerns

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.

The recall is in response to a possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is on several Winn-Dixie and Southern Home branded ice cream products.

The products affected were sold in 12-count packages.

These are the products and UPC codes for all of the BI-LO and Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

These are the products and UPC for all Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi:

Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package)

In a press release from Southeastern Grocers, it states that despite the 'best by' date on the packaging, any of the previously listed products should be thrown away or returned to BI-LO, Harveys, Fresco y Más or Winn-Dixie stores for a full refund immediately.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.