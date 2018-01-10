RELATED STORIES: Vermilion Parish teacher arrested for speaking out in school board meeting

Deyshia Hargrave was removed from the school board meeting and arrested (Source: KATC)

A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting on Monday, January 8. The teacher will not face charges, according to the Abbeville city prosecutor.

During the meeting, the board voted to renew Superintendent Jerome Puyau’s contract for three years. KATC reported that Puyau's salary would increase from $110,190 to $140,188 with his new contract. The new contract also includes incentives for additional pay raises based on his performance.

Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher at Rene Rost Middle School, addressed the school board during the public comment portion of the meeting, speaking out against the pay raises.

Hargrave reportedly asked the board several questions and was ruled “out of order” by school board president, Anthony Fontana. He warned Hargrave the public comment section was not a question and answer session.

When Hargrave was called on for the second time and posed another question, she was approached by an Abbeville city marshal. The marshal then removed her from the meeting.

The marshal handcuffed Hargrave while she was leaving the building and a brief struggle ensued as Hargrave screamed on the floor while the marshal tried to gain control of her.

The story has since been picked up by national media outlets, including CBS, FOX, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo, Buzzfeed, and many others.

People across the country reacted on social media after watching the dramatic video. Most were in support of Hargrave.

Stories are arranged with the most recent at the top of the list.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.