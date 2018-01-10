LSU's Guice will enter the 2018 NFL Draft

LSU running back Derrius Guice will enter this year's NFL Draft.
The talented running back from Catholic High School made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
The wait is over tiger fans... #holdthattiger #foreverLSU ???? pic.twitter.com/2i6poGyBQp— 5? (@DhaSickest) January 10, 2018
Guice played in 12 games this season for the Tigers, running the ball 237 times for 1251 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He also caught 18 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
