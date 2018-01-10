3 Baton Rouge Magnet High students earn perfect ACT scores

Orianne Luo, Ziying He, and Anusha Zaman all scored a 36 on the ACT (Source: Baton Rouge Magnet High)

Three students at Baton Rouge Magnet High School have earned a perfect score on the ACT.

Orianne Luo, Ziying He, and Anusha Zaman all scored a 36 on the Fall 2017 ACT exam. Seven other students at the school earned a perfect score in 2017 as well.

More than 2 million students took the ACT in 2017. Less than 1 percent achieved a perfect score. The national average composite score is a 21, according to the ACT's website.

In Louisiana, fewer than 20 students earned a perfect score last year. During the 2016-17 school year, 41,132 public schools students in the state took the ACT, according to the Louisiana Department of Education. Those students achieved an average score of 19.6.

Luo, the daughter of Yuanying Yuan and Binghao Luo, is a senior, as well as a National Merit Semifinalist and a National AP Scholar. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and plays the violin. She plans to study statistics in college.

He, the daughter of Chunhong Li and Hongzhi He, is also a senior. She is a National AP Scholar and enjoys performing classical Chinese dance. She plans to study computer sciences in college.

Zaman, the daughter of Zakia Perveen and Hasan Zaman, is a junior. She is a National AP Scholar as well. Last year, her science fair project placed 3rd in the International Science Fair and received a special award from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

