Cars, equipment, appliances, etc. to be auctioned off in downtown Baton Rouge

Electronics up for auction (Source: La. Division of Administration)

Furniture up for auction (Source: La. Division of Administration)

Farm equipment up for auction (Source: La. Division of Administration)

Vehicles up for auction (Source: La. Division of Administration)

The Louisiana Property Assistance Agency will resume monthly state surplus property auctions on Saturday, January 13.

The auction will take place at 1059 Brickyard Lane under the Mississippi River Bridge in downtown Baton Rouge.

The live auction will begin at 8 a.m. and is open to the public. The auction will feature vehicles, construction equipment, appliances, furniture, office supplies, medical equipment, exercise equipment, and other miscellaneous items.

Click here for more details, including pictures of the items up for auction. And for more information, contact Jacques Berry at 225-342-7178 or email Jacques.Berry@la.gov.

