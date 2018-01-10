LSU student robbed on campus overnight

An LSU student was robbed on campus early Wednesday morning, according to officials with the school.

Spokesperson for LSU, Ernie Ballard, says around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, an LSU student was robbed of an iPhone while outside Kirby Smith Hall on campus. The student was reportedly robbed by three unidentified black male suspects, who fled the area.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. LSU Police is investigating the case.

