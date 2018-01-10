2 armed robberies reported on LSU campus in as many days

There have been two armed robberies on the LSU campus in the past two days.

LSU reported the latest one happened at Blake Hall around 1:30 a.m.

Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for the university, said the LSU student was robbed of an iPhone and purse. The robbers are described as two black males.

Another LSU student was robbed of iPhone on campus early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Ballard said that one happened outside Kirby Smith Hall around 12:45 a.m. The student was reportedly robbed by three unidentified black males.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

It is unknown if the cases are related.

The LSU Police Department is investigating both cases.

