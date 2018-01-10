Report: Pit bull kills woman at north La. pet hotel

Baton Rouge firefighters are working to determine the cause of a house fire on Jefferson Ave. that started early Thursday morning.More >>
A middle school English teacher from Abbeville, who gained worldwide attention earlier this week for being handcuffed after speaking out against a pay raise for the superintend at a school board meeting returned to the classroom Wednesday, according to Louisiana Association of Educators.More >>
Extrication was required in a wreck on Airline Highway near Beechwood Drive.More >>
Many people in the homeless community call the overpass on North Boulevard home, but if you've driven by that overpass recently, you might've noticed there aren't as many makeshift homes filling the lot. That's because the city is cleaning up.More >>
Clouds and pockets of mist and light rain will continue through the night from Wednesday into Thursday morning and once again, we can expect areas of dense fog for that morning commute on Thursday.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
