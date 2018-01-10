Report: Pit bull kills woman at north La. pet hotel

KNOE-TV reported a woman died after being attacked by a dog at a pet boarding facility in north Louisiana.

According to the report, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman was apparently attacked by a pit bull at the Happy Hound Hotel outside of West Monroe and died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name.

A spokesman for OPSO said the dog was being boarded at the facility and has been handed over to Ouachita Parish Animal Control.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.