Abbeville City Marshal calls for independent investigation into teacher’s arrest during board meeting

There are both differences and similarities between how juveniles are tried in Louisiana compared to adults.More >>
There are both differences and similarities between how juveniles are tried in Louisiana compared to adults.More >>
Many families in Louisiana have memories of gathering around the family radio in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s to listen to Louisiana Hayride, a live music show broadcast from Shreveport and local radio station, KWKH.More >>
Many families in Louisiana have memories of gathering around the family radio in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s to listen to Louisiana Hayride, a live music show broadcast from Shreveport and local radio station, KWKH.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>
Sam’s Club near the Mall at Cortana has permanently closed, officials announced Thursday morning.More >>
Sam’s Club near the Mall at Cortana has permanently closed, officials announced Thursday morning.More >>
There have been two armed robberies on the LSU campus in the past two days. It is not yet clear if the cases are related. The LSU Police Department is investigating.More >>
There have been two armed robberies on the LSU campus in the past two days. It is not yet clear if the cases are related. The LSU Police Department is investigating.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The incident happened before 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive.More >>
The incident happened before 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>