LSU football adds Tennessee Tech QB transfer

Golden Eagles quarterback Andre Sale is leaving Tennessee Tech and transferring to LSU.
Sale took to Twitter Wednesday morning to make the announcement.
January 10, 2018
The 6'2, 210 pound QB from Little Rock, AR, completed 123 of 209 passes for 1,520 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year for the Golden Eagles.
Tech finished 1-10 on the season with their only win coming against Tennessee State.
With no quarterback in this year's recruiting class, Sale's transfer to LSU will help ease depth concerns at the quarterback position.
Sale will join Myles Brennan, Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan.
