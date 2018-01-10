Registration to open Jan. 26 for Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will sponsor its 30th Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop on March 23-25, 2018, at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock. It’s an opportunity for women throughout Louisiana and neighboring states to attend an educational hands-on outdoor skills workshop.



If you are a woman 18 or older and you enjoy the outdoors, you will love this three-day skill’s workshop.



Registration opens Jan. 26, 2018. Anyone interested is urged to register as soon as possible beginning Jan. 26. The $200 fee (check or money order only) includes instruction for four selected classes, program materials, use of demonstration equipment, lodging, meals and a T-shirt.



Participants will enroll in four classes from a selection of more than 30 topics. These subjects include bucks and does, shotgun, rifle, handguns, fly-fishing, kayaking, camping, archery, fishing, boating/trailering, compass skills, outdoor photography, camp cooking and more. Expert instructors donate their time and skills in classes taught in and around the nearby streams, lakes, wooded ridges and forest trails of beautiful Louisiana.



Natural resource scientist Christine Thomas of the University of Wisconsin founded the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program. She completed a survey in 1991 entitled ‘Barriers to Women Participating in Hunting and Fishing.’ It documented that the most obvious problem was lack of instruction and encouragement.



To receive a registration form, download and print from our web page at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/becoming-outdoors-woman . The forms will not be available until Jan. 26, 2018. They must be returned by mail to the address on the form. Hand delivered forms will not be accepted. Please read the registration process and the course descriptions prior to filling out the form. Registration will be taken until the workshop is full. All forms received after the workshop is full will be placed on a waiting list in case of cancellations.



For more information contact Dana Norsworthy in Monroe at dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov, 318-345-3912, Chad Moore in Minden at cmoore@wlf.la.gov, 318-230-4352 or Karen Crabtree at kcrabtree@wlf.la.gov 318-719-4571.



Join the fun and be one of those 125 women in the woods. Register for the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop and become skilled in something that you always dreamed about doing. Look us up on Facebook at, BOW Louisiana Style.