Feral hog management advisory task force meeting set for Jan. 11 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Feral hog management advisory task force meeting set for Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge

Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries: 

The Feral Hog Management Advisory Task Force will meet Thursday (Jan. 11) at 9 a.m. at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) headquarters in Baton Rouge (2000 Quail Drive) in the Louisiana Room.
 
The task force was created by Louisiana House Concurrent Resolution No. 9 during the 2016 regular session of the state legislature to develop ideas and recommendations to deal with the state’s feral hog problem.
 
For more information on the task force, please contact Dr. Jim LaCour, LDWF Wildlife Veterinarian, at jmlacour@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2346.

Powered by Frankly