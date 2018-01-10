Funeral services announced for 2 children, great-grandmother killed in fire

The funeral services have been announced for two young children and their great-grandmother who died in a house fire.

Visitation for Gloria Anderson, 77, Ma’Liyah Jackson, 7, and Michele Williams, 6, will be held Saturday at McKowen Missionary Baptist Church on Louise Street in Baton Rouge at 9 a.m. until the time of the religious service at 1 p.m.

Burial will be held at McKowen Baptist Church in Jackson.

The three victims were killed in a house fire on Iroquois Street in Baton Rouge on Friday.

Two others, a 19-year-old girl and Williams' twin, Michael, were injured in the fire.

