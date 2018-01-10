Davos forum organizers: Trump visit to give US 'perspective' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Davos forum organizers: Trump visit to give US 'perspective'

GENEVA (AP) - Organizers of the World Economic Forum say U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to its annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, will allow participants "to get a direct perspective on U.S. political and economic priorities."

The WEF made the statement late Tuesday after the White House confirmed that Trump would attend the gathering of some 350 governmental leaders, plus hundreds of business executives and civil society leaders that takes place Jan. 23-26.

WEF spokeswoman Fon Mathuros said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are also expected.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be this year's keynote speaker, the first time an Indian premier has attended Davos since 1997. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May are also expected.

