Deputies arrest man for allegedly threatening school and students

A man accused of sending threatening emails to a middle school in Baton Rouge is facing charges.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported Rolandus Morris, 38, was arrested Tuesday for sending emails to the administration at Kenilworth Middle School.

Court documents state EBRSO deputies worked with Google and Verizon to track down Morris' location.

He allegedly used a Gmail account to send messages containing threats of gun violence directed towards the school's employees.

According to court records, Morris has been arrested before for allegedly sending threatening messages via email.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony charges of terrorizing. Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.