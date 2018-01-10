Vitamin d supplements may make arteries healthier

Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.More >>
Breakthroughs in breast cancer screening and treatment have slashed the percentage of women dying from the disease, a new analysis reveals.More >>
Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.More >>
Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.More >>
Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.More >>
High intensity interval training involves cardiovascular exercise in short intervals at high intensity.More >>
Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.More >>
Scary pit vipers may need an image upgrade: Their venom might end up helping human heart patients, research suggests.More >>
