Police identify driver killed in crash on I-12 E near Millerville exit

Police have released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Alexandra Babcock, 25, of Baton Rouge.

The crash happened on I-12 East near the Millerville Road exit just before 8 p.m.

According to investigators, Babcock lost control of her 2017 Honda Accord after hitting a 2012 Nissan Altima as she merged into the left lane.

Police said Babcock's car went across the interstate and into the wooded area nearby. They added the car stopped after hitting a tree.

Officials said Babcock was pronounced dead at the scene. They added the other driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

