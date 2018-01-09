Toyota, Honda add 1M vehicles to Takata air bag recalls

DETROIT (AP) - Toyota and Honda are recalling more than 1 million additional vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.
The new recalls come after Takata revealed that another 3.3 million inflators are defective. The latest recalls are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history, with 19 automakers having to recall up to 69 million inflators in 42 million vehicles. The problem brought a criminal conviction and fine against Takata and forced the Japanese company into bankruptcy protection.
Takata's inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into the vehicle. At least 20 people have died worldwide and more than 280 have been hurt.
Toyota says it's recalling an additional 601,000 vehicles in the U.S. Owners will be notified by March and dealers will replace front passenger inflators or air bag assemblies.
The recall covers:
- Toyota Corolla, Toyota Matrix, Scion xB, Lexus IS 250 and 350 and Lexus IS-F from the 2009, 2010 and 2013 model years.
- Toyota 4-Runner, Lexus IS 250C and 350C and Lexus GX 460 from the 2010 and 2013 model years.
- Toyota Yaris and Lexus ES 350 from the 2009 and 2010 model years.
- Toyota Sienna from the 2013 model year.
Honda says it's recalling an additional 465,000 vehicles and 960 Gold Wing motorcycles in the U.S. Honda plans to notify owners by late February. Owners can get replacement passenger front air bags starting immediately.
The recall covers:
- Acura RL and Honda Accord from the 2009-2012 model years.
- Acura TSX, Honda Fit, Honda Ridgeline and Honda Pilot from the 2009-2013 model years.
- Honda Civic, Honda CR-V, Honda Element from the 2009-2011 model years.
- Honda Crosstour, Honda Insight and Acura ZDX from the 2010-2013 model years.
- Acura TSX from the 2011-2013 model years.
- Honda FCX Clarity and Honda Fit EV from the 2013 model year.
- Gold Wing motorcycles with optional air bags from the 2009-2016 model years. Honda noted that there have been no air bag ruptures reported on any Honda motorcycles globally.
