Shooting at City Town Meat Market butcher shop investigated as attempted armed robbery

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
and WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials responded to a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened at the City Town Meat Market butcher shop near the intersection of Beechwood Drive and Sycamore Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. Emergency officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim was shot in the face, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police added the incident is being investigated as an attempted armed robbery. It remains unclear if the person who was shot was the robbery victim or the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

