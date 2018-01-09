Shooting at City Town Meat Market butcher shop investigated as attempted armed robbery

Officials responded to a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened at the City Town Meat Market butcher shop near the intersection of Beechwood Drive and Sycamore Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. Emergency officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim was shot in the face, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

BREAKING: @BRPD investigating a shooting at the City Town Meat Market 3 on the corner of Beechwood and Sycamore. Victim taken to hospital in a private vehicle, condition unknown @WAFB pic.twitter.com/ZAg793fvHc — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) January 10, 2018

Police added the incident is being investigated as an attempted armed robbery. It remains unclear if the person who was shot was the robbery victim or the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

