One arrested in armed robbery investigation at City Town Meat Market

An investigation into an armed robbery has led to the arrest of one man.

The alleged robbery and shooting took place at the City Town Meat Market butcher shop near the intersection of Beechwood Drive and Sycamore Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

BREAKING: @BRPD investigating a shooting at the City Town Meat Market 3 on the corner of Beechwood and Sycamore. Victim taken to hospital in a private vehicle, condition unknown @WAFB pic.twitter.com/ZAg793fvHc — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) January 10, 2018

According to arrest records, 29-year-old Wardell Allen robbed two people inside a vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot. One of the victims handed over $13 and then pulled out his own firearm from inside his vehicle. The victim fired once and struck Allen in the face. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Allen fled the scene but was later located and transported to a local hospital.

Surveillance footage shows Allen firing his weapon multiple times at the victim as he fled.

Allen was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

