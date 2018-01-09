Too many babies still die needlessly of SIDS, CDC says

Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.More >>
High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.More >>
Breakthroughs in breast cancer screening and treatment have slashed the percentage of women dying from the disease, a new analysis reveals.More >>
Breakthroughs in breast cancer screening and treatment have slashed the percentage of women dying from the disease, a new analysis reveals.More >>
Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.More >>
Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.More >>
Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.More >>
Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.More >>
Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.More >>
Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.More >>
Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.More >>
Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.More >>
Obesity rates among poor kids may be declining, U.S. health officials report.More >>
Obesity rates among poor kids may be declining, U.S. health officials report.More >>
Have a child with chickenpox? Don't despair. There are a number of things you can do to care for a child with this disease.More >>
Have a child with chickenpox? Don't despair. There are a number of things you can do to care for a child with this disease.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.