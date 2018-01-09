Annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival to be held at Manship Theatre

This year, the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival will highlight Jewish issues, traditions, challenges, and characters.

With over 3,700 years of history, the Jewish people have many inspiring stories to offer. The BRJFF will present filmmakers and speakers who will bring an added dimension to the dramas, documentaries, short films, and animated films that will be presented.

There will be an opening reception on Wednesday, January 10 at 6 p.m. at the Manship Theatre, located at 100 Lafayette St. in Baton Rouge. Bistro Byronz will provide appetizers for the event. There will also be a cash bar.

Tickets are $10.50 each. The festival runs through Sunday, January 14.

Click here for more information and two free tickets.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.