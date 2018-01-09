LSU's Jackson declares for NFL Draft

LSU defensive back Donte Jackson has declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jackson took to social media to make the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Much Love to this University #DJackOut?? pic.twitter.com/dsIxBq435B — Donte Action Jackson (@_DJack01) January 9, 2018

Jackson was named a 2017 Sporting News Second Team All-American after a breakout season for the Tigers. He finished this year with 46 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one sack, one interception, one quarterback hurry, 10 pass breakups and 11 passes defensed.

The DB from Riverdale High School in Metairie, played in all 12 regular season games for the Tigers, starting 11.

He leaves LSU with career totals of 114 tackles, one sack, 20 passes defensed, four interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU DB Kevin Toliver declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft

LSU LB Arden Key entering the 2018 NFL Draft

LSU's Weathersby third Tiger to declare for NFL Draft

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.