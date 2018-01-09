1 arrested, 2 wanted for robbing man returning home from work with shotgun

One man has been arrested and two others are wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Donaldsonville, reports the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials say on the evening of January 4, around 11 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home off of Highway 405 in reference to an armed robbery. The victim says he was met by three armed suspects as he was returning home from work. He says two of the suspects were armed with handguns and one was armed with a shotgun. The suspects reportedly demanded the victim's cell phone and pass code, which he complied with. The suspects also reportedly stole items from an unlocked vehicle on the property.

The suspect armed with the shotgun was identified as Dwayne Junior Jr., 18. The second suspect was identified as Peter Richard Henderson, 19. The third suspect's identity is currently unknown. Junior was arrested on Monday, January 8. Detectives are still actively searching for Henderson and the unidentified suspect.

Anyone with information in this case should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

