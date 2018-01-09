Arrest of Louisiana teacher at school board meeting gains nation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Arrest of Louisiana teacher at school board meeting gains national attention, reaction

Booking photo of Deyshia Hargrave (Source: Abbeville Police Department) Booking photo of Deyshia Hargrave (Source: Abbeville Police Department)
ABBEVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

The arrest of a Vermilion Parish middle school teacher after she spoke out against the superintendent Monday night has garnered national attention.

Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher at Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan, was placed in handcuffs after asking questions during a public comment period of the Vermilion Parish School Board Meeting.

Hargrave had spoken out against Superintendent Jerome Puyau receiving a pay increase in his new contract extension that was approved by the board Monday night.

The teacher was ruled “out of order” by school board president Anthony Fontana for asking questions during a public comment period. Hargrave was instructed the public comment period was not a question and answer session.

She was arrested after being removed from the meeting and booked into the local police department. Hargrave was released on bond the same night.

The story has since been picked up by national media outlets including CBS News, FOX News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo, Buzzfeed, and many others.

People across the country reacted on social media after watching the dramatic video. Most were in support of Hargrave.

High-profile figures like actress Ashley Judd and CBS News Correspondent David Begnaud shared the story Monday afternoon. 

The story also got the attention of civic organizations, as well as the teacher's association Hargrave is a part of.

