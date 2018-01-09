Arrest of Louisiana teacher at school board meeting gains national attention, reaction

The arrest of a Vermilion Parish middle school teacher after she spoke out against the superintendent Monday night has garnered national attention.

Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher at Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan, was placed in handcuffs after asking questions during a public comment period of the Vermilion Parish School Board Meeting.

Hargrave had spoken out against Superintendent Jerome Puyau receiving a pay increase in his new contract extension that was approved by the board Monday night.

RELATED: Teacher removed, arrested after speaking out at Vermilion Parish school board meeting

The teacher was ruled “out of order” by school board president Anthony Fontana for asking questions during a public comment period. Hargrave was instructed the public comment period was not a question and answer session.

She was arrested after being removed from the meeting and booked into the local police department. Hargrave was released on bond the same night.

The story has since been picked up by national media outlets including CBS News, FOX News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo, Buzzfeed, and many others.

People across the country reacted on social media after watching the dramatic video. Most were in support of Hargrave.

This video is INSANE. A teacher is arrested for asking why a superintendent is getting a raise when teachers make nothing https://t.co/TN2UYQPq8u — Rebecca “I Demand 280-Character Usernames” Watson (@rebeccawatson) January 9, 2018

Fight for your rights!! Good for her.. teachers work very hard to give our children a good education.. half of our taxes go to the schools.. it should be spent in the right places.. but it’s not!!! — Ginny (@veggieb6319) January 9, 2018

I was a school board member for 13 years and can’t imagine treating ANY member of our community like this. The Vermilion Parish Superintendent would be wise to thicken his skin, especially if he’s going to advocate for such an exorbitant raise for himself. https://t.co/blyn7pbIF8 — Hilary (@McGrathHilary) January 9, 2018

Thank you all for your support. I live near this city and it’s so embarrassing. Outrageous & unbelievably wrong of school board! — jae (@jaecajun) January 9, 2018

High-profile figures like actress Ashley Judd and CBS News Correspondent David Begnaud shared the story Monday afternoon.

This video is even better in terms of given a bigger picture of the teacher's demeanor. She appears professional and passionate, verbally charged, & adamant she be heard. It gets testy with audience yelling back at the board. https://t.co/u0JpPyzLBF — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 9, 2018

The story also got the attention of civic organizations, as well as the teacher's association Hargrave is a part of.

LAE was informed of the situation involving Deyshia Hargrave since shortly after the incident occurred. She is, in fact, a member of our association, and our attorney, Mr. Brian Blackwell, is working with her on next steps - he has been since Monday (1/8) evening. — LAE (@LAEducators) January 9, 2018

The arrest of a school teacher at a public school board meeting is unacceptable and raises serious constitutional concerns. Our statement: https://t.co/E7Lu4zriVc — ACLU of Louisiana (@ACLUofLouisiana) January 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.