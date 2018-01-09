General Jackson's Crabmeat Fritters

Air date: January 9, 2018

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 16 fritters

Comment:

When General Jackson arrived in the city to fight the Battle of New Orleans, his biggest problem wasn’t the British. It was his stomach. It seems the rich food of Louisiana soon had the general in an uproar and he needed something with a little more delicate flavor. Crabmeat turned out to be the perfect remedy.

Ingredients:

1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat

¼ cup butter

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp diced garlic

¼ cup sliced green onions

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tsp chopped basil

1 tsp chopped thyme

2 eggs, beaten

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp Creole mustard

salt and cracked pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

juice of ½ lemon

1 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

oil for deep-frying

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed cast iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté 3-5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add lump crabmeat, blending well into the vegetable mixture. Sprinkle in green onions, parsley, basil and thyme. Continue to sauté an additional 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Add eggs, mayonnaise and Creole mustard. Blend well into the mixture and season to taste using salt, pepper, hot sauce and lemon juice. Once blended, sprinkle in just enough bread crumbs to hold the mixture together and chill for approximately 1 hour. In a homestyle deep-fryer such as FryDaddy®, preheat oil according to manufacturer’s directions. If no fryer is available, place 3 inches oil in a cast iron Dutch oven and heat to 375°F. Form the mixture into 16 crab fritters, approximately 2 inches in length. Coat in additional bread crumbs and deep-fry 5-7 minutes or until golden brown. I recommend serving these fritters with tartar or rémoulade sauce.