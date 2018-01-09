Woman stabs man with 13-inch bread knife with 4 children in the house

A woman is now behind bars after reportedly stabbing a man multiple times in front of four minor children.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a home on Port Drive around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning in reference to a stabbing. Deputies spoke with a woman, later identified as Gernisha Cummings, 27, who claimed her boyfriend had been stabbed by an unknown person. While speaking with Cummings, the victim reportedly began to argue about what happened.

Deputies then spoke with the victim, who says he was confronted by an unidentified male outside his apartment, where a verbal argument took place over a bicycle. During the argument, the victim says the man stabbed him with a knife.

Homicide detectives then responded to the scene and spoke with the victim. During questioning, the victim then told investigators it was actually Cummings who stabbed him.

The home was then searched, and investigators reportedly found a 13-inch serrated knife in the kitchen with blood on the blade. It appeared to have been wiped and then returned to the knife block. Investigators also reportedly observed blood on the bed, as well as a jacket that Cummings said she had used to wipe blood off the floor.

Cummings was then arrested and read her rights. During questioning later, Cummings reportedly said she and the victim were arguing in the presence of their four minor children after she had come home from styling someone's hair. She says during the argument, the victim pushed her, and so she got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest several times while defending herself from further assault.

After stabbing the victim, Cummings reportedly said she carried him to the bed, covered his wounds, then called 911. She says after the victim was taken to the hospital, she then used the jacket to clean the blood off the floor. Cummings also reportedly said the children ran upstairs and were not in the room during the incident.

Cummings was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She is charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

