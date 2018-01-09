Vote for your favorite King Cake in annual King Cake Snob competition

King Cake Snob is launching its third annual ranking competition, which will give awards for the top traditional and filled King Cakes of 2018 throughout Louisiana.

Residents from across the state can visit KingCakeSnob.com through February 6 to cast their votes for their favorite King Cakes. Those who vote are automatically entered in a weekly drawing for a free King Cake.

During the 2017 competition, nearly 150 bakeries from around the state were voted on. Manny Randazzo King Cake ran away with a victory in four of the five categories, including the best overall in the Traditional and Filled categories.

"Now that we're in our third year, we anticipate the competition to be fiercer than ever. Everyone has an opinion about who makes the best King Cake, so we are thrilled to give people a chance to make their favorites known each year. As Louisianans, we have a deep passion for our food, traditions, and culture, and King Cake Snob is a celebration of this," said Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Innovative Advertising, which is the advertising agency that created the King Cake Snob community project.

Each year, King Cake Snob also asks residents what types of filling they prefer, how often they eat King Cake, and much more.

To see the results from previous years, click here.

