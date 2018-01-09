Former Warrick Dunn Award Finalist De'vonta Smith catches championship-winning touchdown for Alabama

In his senior year at Amite, Smith was considered the number one player in Louisiana and was heavily recruited by Alabama, LSU, and Miami. (Source: WAFB)

Although the college football national championship didn't feature any Louisiana teams, the state was well represented by one standout receiver.

Each year, the State of Louisiana produces incredible football talent. In fact, no other state signs more Division I football players per capita than the Pelican State. Alabama wide receiver and former Amite Warrior De'Vonta Smith is the latest player to make a name for himself after catching the game-winning touchdown in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

During overtime, after a successful 51-yard field goal from Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship, Alabama true freshman Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give the No. 4 Crimson Tide a 26-23 overtime victory against the No. 3 Bulldogs to win the College Football Playoff national championship Monday night.

In his senior year at Amite, Smith was considered the number one player in Louisiana and was heavily recruited by Alabama, LSU, and Miami, before ultimately deciding to play for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. He was also a finalist for WAFB's 2017 Warrick Dunn Award, given out to the top football athlete in the WAFB viewing area.

Smith played wide receiver and defensive back for the Warriors and gave opposing secondaries problems for the past three seasons.

