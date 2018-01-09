Prosecutors file motion seeking death penalty for man accused of murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the Baton Rouge businessman accused of hiring three men to kill his ex-wife.

District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed his office filed a motion Tuesday to seek the death penalty against Hamid Ghassemi, 66, in the shooting death of Taherah Ghassemi, 54. Moore added Ghassemi will be the only one of the co-defendants his prosecuting team will seek death penalty against.

A motion hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but it deals with a separate matter.

Hamid Ghassemi is charged with solicitation for murder, principal to first-degree murder, principal to second-degree kidnapping, and principal to arson.

Taherah Ghassemi was reported missing on April 11, 2015. Her vehicle was found on fire the next day on Chalma Avenue near Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge. Her body was discovered buried in a wooded area in St. Helena Parish on May 16, 2015.

