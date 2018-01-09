It's been an interesting start to 2018 for the LSU football program.

Many Tiger fans are anxious in the direction the program is going.

The Tigers started the new year with a 21-17 loss to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl.

There are reports Ed Orgeron will name Steve Ensminger the new offensive coordinator Tuesday afternoon, replacing the departed Matt Canada.

So far, three Tigers are leaving LSU early for the NFL. Kevin Toliver, Arden Key and Toby Weathersby announced their intentions to declare for the draft.

Texas A&M made a hard push for defensive coordinator Dave Aranda twice, but LSU was able to keep him after making him the highest paid assistant in the country.

There was some good news over the weekend when 4-star Scotlandville Magnet safety Kelvin Joseph committed to LSU.

After Tiger fans had to endure another Alabama National Championship Monday night, the "way-too-early college football top 25" polls for 2018 were released, ranking the Tigers anywhere from No. 13 to No. 23.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU DB Kevin Toliver declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft

LSU LB Arden Key entering the 2018 NFL Draft

LSU's Weathersby third Tiger to declare for NFL Draft

Where does LSU rank in the 2018 'way-too-early' college football polls?

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.