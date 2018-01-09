OUR TURN: New Police Chief

Congratulations to Murphy Paul as he takes the helm as the new chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Paul was officially sworn in Monday as the city’s police chief, moving to the post from his previous job as deputy superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation for Louisiana State Police.

Paul knows he has his work cut out for him as he takes over the department after a couple of very difficult years. Last year, an understaffed force struggled to keep up with a skyrocketing surge in the number of murders - an increase of more than 70 percent over the prior year.

As Paul was sworn in, he declared the current murder rate to be "unacceptable," but he also warned that it is an issue that is bigger than the police department and that "we cannot arrest our way out of this problem."

In our heads, we know he’s right about both of those things. In our hearts, we hope that Paul will be an effective change agent who helps us make real progress toward building a better Baton Rouge.

