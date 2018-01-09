Gov. Edwards asks president to protect Louisiana's medical marijuana treatment program

Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking he protect medical marijuana treatment in Louisiana.

The letter was sent in response to news out of the US Department of Justice last week. Edwards is asking for Trump’s support in allowing states to offer medical marijuana treatment "without the threat of federal prosecution."

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions opened the door for the federal government to crack down on marijuana. So far, the acting US Attorney for the Middle

District of Louisiana, Corey Amundson, has given no indication he plans to go after Louisiana’s start-up medical marijuana program.

