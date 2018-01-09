Where does LSU rank in the 2018 'way-too-early' college football polls?

After a disappointing loss to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl, it's time time look ahead to the 2018 football season.

LSU (9-4, 6-2) opens the season against Miami on Sunday, Sept. 2, in Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium).

The "way-too-early college football top 25" polls are out, ranking the Tigers anywhere from No. 13 to No. 23.

Here's a sample of early top 25 polls:

Sporting News: LSU No. 13

"Ed Orgeron kept the Tigers moving in the right direction in 2017, and the quarterback competition between Myles Brennan and Lowell Narcisse will be the focus of the offseason."

ESPN: LSU No. 23

"LSU's issues in 2017 were the same as they were under former coach Les Miles: The Tigers struggled to pass the ball and score. It won't be any easier in 2018, with Etling departing and junior tailback Derrius Guice probably turning pro."

CBS Sports: LSU No. 18

"Coach O did a nice job of rescuing the season after the Troy loss. He gets Alabama and Georgia at home. But let's get serious, for that money Dave Aranda better develop a Heisman quarterback and score 45 a game."

Yahoo Sports: LSU No. 18

"LSU is going to have quite a bit of production to replace in 2018, especially if RB Derrius Guice declares for the NFL as expected, but a lot of underclassmen saw significant action in Ed Orgeron’s first year as head coach."

Sports Illustrated: LSU No. 13

:"The Tigers were up and down in 2017, but Ed Orgeron won’t be lacking for talent as he continues to mold the team in his image, for better or worse."

SBNation: LSU No. 16

Bleacher Report: LSU No. 14

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.