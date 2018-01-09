Alleged serial killer pleads not guilty in shooting death of well known member of Boy Scout community

An accused serial killer suspected of deadly shootings in two parishes has pleaded not guilty in one of the cases.

Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi, 48, also of Clinton. DeFranceschi was a well known member of the Boy Scout community.

A trial date is set for August 27.

Sharp is also charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tommy Bass and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby. In addition, he is accused of shooting and killing Carroll Breeden in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Sharpe is represented by attorney Tommy Damico, who said he is confident in his client’s case.

"Every time I take a case, I believe that I've got good information or have a shot at my case," Damico said. "So obviously, my main concern here is to make sure that he gets a fair trial and make sure that all the proper evidence is introduced."

But, Greg Phares with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators will present a strong case.

"This is, I think, the beginning of the end of a nightmare for this parish," Phares said. "We're looking forward to going to trial. Mr. Damico is an excellent attorney. I'm sure he's going to defend Mr. Sharpe vigorously and confidently, but we're preparing to go to trial and looking forward to getting to the real end of the nightmare."

Court documents show bullets found at the scene of two of the shootings matched a rifle found in Sharpe's home. Sharpe reportedly confessed to the crimes during an interview with police.

Sharpe has not yet gone before a grand jury in East Baton Rouge Parish for a determination on whether there is enough evidence for a trial in Breeden's death.

